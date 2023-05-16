Every PGA Championship winner in tournament history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It's almost time to hand out golf's version of the Stanley Cup.
The Wanamaker Trophy is presented to the winner of the PGA Championship, golf's second of four annual majors. It’s arguably the sport's most iconic (and largest) metallic award -- golf's most coveted prize, of course, is made of wool.
The Wanamaker has been presented since the PGA Championship began in 1916, although the original did disappear for a few years after five-time champion Walter Hagen said he paid his taxi driver to take the 28-inch, 27-pound trophy back to his hotel. It never arrived.
A replica was made and that is the version that current champions keep for one year until the following tournament.
Who has held the Wanamaker most?
Sharing the record for most PGA Championship victories are Hagen, who was victorious five times in the 1920s when the tournament was match play, and Jack Nicklaus, who won five between 1963 and 1980.
Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods, who will not compete as he recovers from ankle surgery, has won four times. Woods had back-to-back victories in 1999 and 2000 and again in 2006 and 2007. The only other golfer to win the PGA Championship in consecutive years since the tournament switched to stroke play in 1958 is Brooks Koepka, who won in 2018 and 2019.
The youngest golfer to win the PGA Championship was Gene Sarazen, who did so in 1922 at 20 years and five months old. The eldest to hoist the Wanamaker? Phil Mickelson, who won in 2021 at age 50.
Here's a look at all PGA Championship winners before a new name is added to the list this weekend.
2022 - Justin Thomas
2021 - Phil Mickelson
2020 - Collin Morikawa
2019 - Brooks Koepka
2018 - Brooks Koepka
2017 - Justin Thomas
2016 - Jimmy Walker
2015 - Jason Day
2014 - Rory McIlroy
2013 - Jason Dufner
2012 - Rory McIlroy
2011 - Keegan Bradley
2010 - Martin Kaymer
2009 - Y.E. Yang
2008 - Padraig Harrington
2007 - Tiger Woods
2006 - Tiger Woods
2005 - Phil Mickelson
2004 - Vijay Singh
2003 - Shaun Micheel
2002 - Rich Beem
2001 - David Toms
2000 - Tiger Woods
1999 - Tiger Woods
1998 - Vijay Singh
1997 - Davis Love III
1996 - Mark Brooks
1995 - Steve Elkington
1994 - Nick Price
1993 - Paul Azinger
1992 - Nick Price
1991 - John Daly
1990 - Wayne Grady
1989 - Payne Stewart
1988 - Jeff Sluman
1987 - Larry Nelson
1986 - Bob Tway
1985 - Hubert Green
1984 - Lee Trevino
1983 - Hal Sutton
1982 - Raymond Floyd
1981 - Larry Nelson
1980 - Jack Nicklaus
1979 - David Graham
1978 - John Mahaffey
1977 - Lanny Wadkins
1976 - Dave Stockton
1975 - Jack Nicklaus
1974 - Lee Trevino
1973 - Jack Nicklaus
1972 - Gary Player
1971 - Jack Nicklaus
1970 - Dave Stockton
1969 - Raymond Floyd
1968 - Julius Boros
1967 - Don January
1966 - Al Geiberger
1965 - Dave Marr
1964 - Bobby Nichols
1963 - Jack Nicklaus
1962 - Gary Player
1961 - Jerry Barber
1960 - Jay Herbert
1959 - Bob Rosburg
1958 - Dow Finsterwald
1957 - Lionel Hebert
1956 - Jack Burke Jr.
1955 - Doug Ford
1954 - Chick Harbert
1953 - Walter Burkemo
1952 - Jim Turnesa
1951 - Sam Snead
1950 - Chandler Harper
1949 - Sam Snead
1948 - Ben Hogan
1947 - Jim Ferrier
1946 - Ben Hogan
1945 - Byron Nelson
1944 - Bob Hamilton
1943 - No Championship (World War II)
1942 - Sam Snead
1941 - Vic Ghezzi
1940 - Byron Nelson
1939 - Henry Picard
1938 - Paul Runyan
1937 - Denny Shute
1936 - Denny Shute
1935 - Johnny Revolta
1934 - Paul Runyan
1933 - Gene Sarazen
1932 - Olin Dutra
1931 - Tom Creavy
1930 - Tommy Armour
1929 - Leo Diegel
1928 - Leo Diegel
1927 - Walter Hagen
1926 - Walter Hagen
1925 - Walter Hagen
1924 - Walter Hagen
1923 - Gene Sarazen
1922 - Gene Sarazen
1921 - Walter Hagen
1920 - Jock Hutchison
1919 - James M. Barnes
1918 - No Championship (World War I)
1917 - No Championship (World War I)
1916 - James M. Barnes