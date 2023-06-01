Everything to Know About Miami Heat Forward Caleb Martin

The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals ended in shocking fashion: Caleb Martin was not named series MVP.

Sure, it was also surprising that the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics on the road after losing three straight games, including a heartbreaking buzzer-beater in Game 6 that put the team on the brink of a historic collapse.

But Martin, an undrafted forward, was perhaps the main reason the Heat avoided being on the wrong side of history and instead became the first No. 8 seed to advance to the NBA Finals since 1999.

Martin averaged 19.3 points on 60.2 percent shooting, including 48.9 percent from 3-point range, while also grabbing 6.4 rebounds per game and frustrating the Celtics’ stars at the defensive end. He capped the series with a 26-point, 10-rebound performance in Game 7, going 11-for-16 from the field.

Martin elevated his game from the regular season, where he established himself as a dependable role player by averaging 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. And he came a long way from Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, where he sat on the bench for all 48 minutes of the Heat’s loss to the Celtics.

But when the voting for the 2023 ECF MVP was revealed, Martin lost the award to star teammate Jimmy Butler by one vote.

Butler received five of the nine votes from a media panel covering the Eastern Conference Finals.



The voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/78bBxho5Yh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 30, 2023

There’s no denying Butler’s impact and value, having put up his usual All-Star-caliber numbers of 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists in the series. But he shot just 42 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from deep, including a 5-for-21 performance in Game 6 when the Heat lost by one. He responded in Game 7 with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists but shot just 12-for-28 from the field.

Martin may not have the hardware to show it, but he proved to be the Heat’s unsung hero.

“You figure out if you're built for these types of environments or not whenever you get into them,” Martin told reporters after Game 7. “I feel like I've just been continuously prepping and getting ready for these moments, and when these moments come, I feel like I'm ready for them.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals.

When was Caleb Martin born?

Caleb Martin was born on Sept. 28, 1995. He is 27 years old.

Where is Caleb Martin from?

Martin was born in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Where did Caleb Martin play before the NBA?

Martin spent his first two years of college playing at North Carolina State alongside his twin brother, Cody Martin. The two then transferred to Nevada, helping guide the team to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in the first of their two seasons with the program.

Who is Caleb Martin’s brother?

Martin’s twin brother, Cody Martin, is a small forward for the Charlotte Hornets. He was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft (No. 36 overall) and has averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21.1 minutes per game over the first four seasons of his career. Cody Martin in 2022 signed a four-year contract for over $31 million with the Hornets.

When was Caleb Martin drafted?

Martin was eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft but was not selected. After going undrafted, he was signed by the Hornets. He spent two seasons with the Hornets, also playing at times for their G League affiliate the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16 minutes per over 71 NBA games.

When did Caleb Martin sign with the Heat?

Martin was waived by the Hornets in August of 2021 and went on to sign a two-way contract with the Heat that September. He played in 60 games during his first season with the team, averaging 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game. This season, he started in 49 of the 71 games he played during the regular season, setting career highs of 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

