Everything to Know About The Match 2022

The Match is back.

The high-profile charity golf event, which debuted in 2018 with a showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, returns for a sixth iteration featuring four star NFL quarterbacks on Wednesday.

This year’s event is headlined by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and Super Bowl 45 MVP Aaron Rodgers. Brady will be making his third appearance at the competition but is still looking for his first victory after he and Mickelson were defeated by Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau last July. However, the two NFL stars will be joining forces this time around to compete against Super Bowl 54 MVP Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The QBs will be accompanied by mics to capture their trash talk and banter, and they will have the opportunity to communicate with the TV broadcasters, which will range from Charles Barkley to J.J. Watt.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sixth edition of The Match:

When is golf’s The Match?

The Match will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET. This is approximately seven months after the event’s last iteration, which saw Brooks Kopeka defeat DeChambeau.

Where is golf’s The Match?

The competition will take place at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada, the same site as the Koepka-DeChambeau matchup. The first four iterations of The Match were held in various locations throughout Arizona, Montana, Nevada and Florida.

How can I watch The Match?

The event, which is sponsored by Capital One, will air on TNT, truTV and HLN. You can also stream the event on TNTDrama.com and on the TNT app.

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman, sports reporter Amanda Renner and Turner Sports sportscaster Ernie Johnson will be on the call.

What is the format of The Match?

The competition between Brady-Rodgers and Mahomes-Allen will be fairly simple – it will include match play with a modified alternate shot format.

In layman's terms, match play is where a player or team earns points for every hole they use fewer strokes than their opponent. The stroke count resets with every new hole, so all that really matters is how many holes a team wins.

As far as the modified alternate shot format, this entails players alternately hitting shots on a hole. Both players on each team will tee off, rather than only one, and the player who didn’t hit the best tee shot will play their teammate’s ball for the second shot. The teams will continue to alternate shots until the end of the hole and the duo with the lowest number of combined strokes will be the winners of that particular hole.

How does match play scoring work?

Teams are awarded a point for each hole they win, whereas if they lose a hole, they won’t receive any points. If the two teams tie on a hole, both are awarded a half-point.

The team with the most points at the end of 12 holes will be crowned the winner.

What does The Match raise money for?

The charity event supports various philanthropic organizations, including Feeding America, and other charity partners like the American Red Cross and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Throughout the event’s history, Capital One has raised close to $33 million and provided 17 million meals to Feeding America.

Who is favored to win The Match?

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the current favorites to win the 2022 iteration of The Match, according to PointsBet.

Here are the current odds for The Match:

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: -180

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen: +150

