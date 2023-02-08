Everything You Need to Know About the NFL Experience – Music, Schedule, Ticket Prices

What and where is the NFL Experience in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs landed in Arizona earlier this week and immediately hit the ground running meeting with fans and members of the media at Opening Night.

Arizona continues to welcome fans traveling from Philadelphia, Kansas City and beyond with the NFL Experience. It’s designed as a meeting place for fans from all over the world and will provide a glimpse into the relationship between Phoenix and the NFL.

Here’s a look at the NFL Experience in Arizona.

What is the NFL Experience?

The NFL Experience is a four-day festival in downtown Phoenix featuring live music, local vendors and family-friendly activities.

When is the NFL Experience 2023?

The NFL Experience is set to open Thursday, Feb. 9 and will run through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 12.

The day-by-day schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 9: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. MST

Friday, Feb. 10: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. MST

Saturday, Feb. 11: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. MST

Sunday, Feb. 12: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. MST (Super Bowl LVII watch party)

Where is the NFL Experience 2023?

The NFL Experience will be based at Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. The 32-acre park is 16 miles – 20 minutes by car – from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Is the NFL Experience free?

The NFL Experience at Hance Park is open to all, free of charge and no tickets needed.

Fans who choose to make the 15-minute walk from Hance Park to the Phoenix Convention Center will need to buy tickets for $40 to experience the 20 exhibits dedicated to the history of the NFL and Super Bowl, in addition to a dozen interactive football experiences. Kids 12 and under are free.

Who is performing at the NFL Experience 2023?

Arizona-based band Jimmy Eat World will kick things off on Thursday, followed by country artist Lee Brice on Friday.

The final headlining act is DJ trio Major Lazer Soundsystem, starring producer Diplo and DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums.

Come Sunday, all eyes will be on the Eagles and Chiefs as the NFL Experience turns into a live watch party for fans.