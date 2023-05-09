NCAA

Ex-Bulls' Dennis Rodman's Son, DJ, Transfers to USC to Join Bronny James

Bronny had recently announced his commitment to be a Trojan via social media

DJ Rodman, the son of Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer, Dennis, is transferring to USC to play college basketball for his fifth season, according to On3sports. He will join LeBron James' son, Bronny, and top prospect Isaiah Collier on the team. 

Rodman has played four seasons at Washington State University. Last season, he averaged 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 30 games and 31.5 minutes per contest. He emerged as a full-time starter for the Cougars this past season. 

James recently announced his commitment to USC, selecting the Southern California school over Oregon and Ohio State. The James family lives in Los Angeles, which is closest to the schools in Bronny's finalists for his commitment. 

While the two sons of the NBA's greats are teaming up, their fathers never got the chance.

Dennis played in the NBA from 1987-2000, most recognized for his time with the second three-peat Bulls team and the "Bad Boy" Detroit Pistons. He won seven rebound titles, eight All-Defensive team selections and five NBA championship rings. 

LeBron is in his 20th season in the NBA, currently in the second round of the playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers. He began his NBA career in 2003, three seasons after Rodman called it quits on his career. 

