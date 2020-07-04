Ex-Phillies Pitcher Tyson Brummett Among Four Killed in Utah Plane Crash

Former Major League Baseball player Tyson Brummett was among four people killed Friday morning in a small plane crash in Utah.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said. All four people on the plane died on impact.

Authorities identified the other victims as Alex Blackhurst Ruegner, 35; and Ruegner's aunt and uncle Elaine W. Blackhurst, 60 and Douglas Robinson Blackhurst, 62. They were all residents of Riverton.

Brummett, 35, of Salt Lake City, was the pilot.

The plane left South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan, Utah, around 7 a.m., sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon told NBC News in a phone interview Saturday. He said he believes the group was out for a ride and was heading back to the airport when the crash occurred.

