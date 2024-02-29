Formula One

F1 schedule: Everything you need to know for 2024 season

Get your engines revving: Formula One thrilling 2024 Schedule has officially started.

By Janete Weinstein

Practice session of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

The 2024 Formula 1 season features a record-high 24 Grands Prix with Bahrain GP kicking off the first weekend race.

Buckle up for an early start as the F1season roars to life in Bahrain from February 29th through March 2.

Fans, drivers and teams are getting ready for desert heat and intense competition under the floodlights.

Because of the holy month of Ramadan, the races in the Middle East will take place on Saturdays rather than the usual Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place over 57 laps on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Saturday, March 2.

Here is the complete schedule of races for 2024.

F1 race 2024 schedule

#GRAND PRIXCIRCUITDATE
1Bahrain GPBahrain International Circuit2 Mar
2Saudi Arabian GPJeddah Street Circuit9 Mar
3Australian GPAlbert Park24 Mar
4Japanese GPSuzuka Circuit7 Apr
5Chinese GPShanghai International Circuit21 Apr
6Miami GPMiami International Autodrome5 May
7Emilia Romagna GPAutodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari19 May
8Monaco GPCircuit de Monaco26 May
9Canadian GPCircuit Gilles Villeneuve9 Jun
10Spanish GPCircuit de Catalunya23 Jun
11Austrian GPRed Bull Ring30 Jun
12British GPCircuit Silverstone7 Jul
13Hungarian GPHungaroring21 Jul
14Belgian GPSpa-Francorchamps28 Jul
15Dutch GPCircuit Zandvoort25 Aug
16Italian GPAutodromo Nazionale Monza1 Sep
17Azerbaijan GPBaku City Circuit15 Sep
18Singapore GPMarina Bay Street Circuit22 Sep
19United States GPCircuit of the Americas20 Oct
20Mexican GPAutodromo Hermanos Rodriguez27 Oct
21Brazilian GPAutodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos3 Nov
22Las Vegas GPLas Vegas Street Circuit24 Nov
23Qatar GPLosail International Circuit1 Dec
24Abu Dhabi GPYas Marina Circuit8 Dec

F1 Calendar 2024 | Full Schedule

How to watch F1

  • TV: ESPN2 (Friday), ESPN (Saturday)
  • Streaming: ESPN+, F1TV, Fubo TV

There are no new races added to the calendar, but China makes a comeback. The race hasn't taken place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about F1 – races, teams, cars, circuits and more.

This article tagged under:

Formula Onesports
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us