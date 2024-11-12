Formula One

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: A look at the most expensive places to stay

Booking a room in Las Vegas on F1 race weekend is not going to be cheap. Here's a look at the most expensive accommodations during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

By Janete Weinstein

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Formula 1 is known for high-end hospitality, and hotels have taken the Las Vegas Grand Prix to new heights with some rooms going for as much as $20,000 a night.

High-rollers are in for a treat as hotels hope to woo celebrities and multimillionaires with entertainment packages and a weekend filled with champagne, fine dining and more.

Resorts World Las Vegas is offering experiences, such as Race World that features an array of race-themed activities throughout the week and enhance the experience for F1 enthusiasts.

Here's a look at the course that will features a long section on Las Vegas Boulevard -- better known internationally as the Las Vegas Strip.

Hotel along the Las Vegas Strip - Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024

Hotel rates for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • The Venetian Resort Las Vegas: Offers track view suites starting at $2,000.
  • MGM Resorts: Rooms starting at $2,245 - The resort also offers tickets plus view packages separately for the Bellagio Fountain Club, Paddock Club, or Main Grandstands, as well as the Boulevard Experience with watch-party tickets starting at $13,015 per person.
  • Caesars Palace: It is one of the official partners and offers ticket and room packages. Rooms for the F1 Grand Prix start at $ 1,144, with the most expensive suite going for $22,310 a night.
Hotel along the Las Vegas Strip - Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 track.

When is the F1 Las Vegas race?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix starts at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24. For those on local time in Vegas, the race starts 10 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 23.

