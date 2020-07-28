Fall Sports Suspended for ECSU, WCSU

The Little East Conference, which Eastern Connecticut State University and Western Connecticut State University belong to, has suspended all conference regular season competition and championships for the Fall 2020 semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the conference says each school could participate in intercollegiate competition and on-campus training activities if it chooses to in the fall in accordance with current health and safety guidelines and NCAA Division III rules.

A news release on the conference website says work will begin immediately to create a new women’s tennis regular season schedule and reschedule the men’s golf and women’s tennis championships because the NCAA Division III Championships will be during the Spring 2021 semester and to determine how to best adjust the conference men’s and women’s basketball schedules to begin after the New Year.

The conference and athletic directors will also look into opportunities to hold fall sports regular seasons and championships in the spring 2021.

Schools in the Little East include Eastern Connecticut State University, and Western Connecticut State University, Castleton University in Vermont, Keene State College in New Hampshire, UMass Boston, UMass Dartmouth, Plymouth State University in New Hampshire, Rhode Island College and the University of Southern Maine.