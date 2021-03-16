Family Ties Boost Sheehan Hockey Success

The high school hockey regular season is wrapping up and on the ice in Wallingford, the Sheehan Titans are at the top of their game. The boys hockey program will head to the post season with a 10-1 record.

That’s in big part thanks to their top line of seniors: Anthony Romano, Joe Romano and Luke Festa. The three seniors have combined for 41 goals and 50 assists in just 11 games.

That success comes with years on the ice together. Anthony and Joe have been playing together as long as they can remember: they’re twins.

“When you play with someone for that long, you kind of know what they're going to do, their tendencies,” said Anthony, a captain on the team.

“He's irritating at times, but it's fun. You're never going alone into a situation,” said Joe.

But that’s not the only family connection. Their other linemate, Luke, is head coach Dave Festa’s son.

“It's so special. We're going out each and every game, each and every shift, just knowing what a special team we have,” said Luke.

He and his dad agree, their favorite moments are the fist bumps after a goal.

“There's a certain dynamic when you're the coach's son, having to work that little extra,” said the older Festa. “Being the first person on the ice being the last person off the ice.”

“Every time we go in for a chant we don't say Sheehan, we don't say Titans, we say family because we are a family,” said Luke.

With no state tournament this year because of the ongoing pandemic, the Titians will set heir sights on the SCC tournament.