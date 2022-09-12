Fan Video Exposes Bears Soldier Field Issues Beyond the Grass, Seat Capacity

Fan video exposes Soldier Field issues beyond grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The rain was impenetrable on Sunday for the Chicago Bears season opener versus the San Francisco 49ers.

It rained all day in Chicago, making for a drenched field and soaked fans all around the stadium. Except, some fans got a little more wet than others.

Soldier Field needs to fix its drainage system throughout the stadium. A handful of fans suffered more rain than others. It's as if the fans were under those big buckets of water that dump periodically at water parks.

This is yet another reason why Soldier Field is a bad stadium.

Filtering out rain would never be a problem at the Bears planned stadium in Arlington Heights because they plan to make it an "enclosed stadium" to block out poor weather an overflowing water.