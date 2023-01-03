Fans Donate Over $1 Million to Damar Hamlin's Toy Drive After Bills Safety's Injury

With Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin currently in critical condition after collapsing on the field against the Bengals, the overwhelming emotion within the league and for anyone following the scary situation is fear and worry. In one special case, however, that fear and worry have translated to an incredible demonstration of solidarity and generosity.

In the hours following Hamlin’s collapse, thousands of people flooded the GoFundMe of his charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation Toy Drive. The drive, which most recently provided gifts this past December, has blown the previous goal of $2,500 out of the water with over $1.5 million in donations by early Tuesday morning.

Many of the donations included well wishes and prayers for the 24-year-old.

The donations all go to helping provide gifts for children in Hamlin’s hometown of McKees Rocks in western Pennsylvania.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote on the donation page originally launched back in 2020.

A four-star recruit out of Central Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Hamlin was highly recruited, earning offers from top programs including Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson.

He ultimately opted to stay close to home, citing his desire to serve as a role model for his younger brother, Damir, and landed at Pitt. Hamlin spent five seasons with the Panthers before being drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hamlin’s dedication to the toy drive and commitment to his hometown is evident in his social media. His most recent Instagram post highlighted the 2022 Toy Drive.