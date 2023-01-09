Fans Stand on Top of Car to Watch Matt Turner, Arsenal Vs. Oxford in FA Cup

Who says you need tickets to attend a game?

A group of fans in England would certainly say so. During the Arsenal vs. Oxford United FA Cup fixture on Monday at the Kassam Stadium, some fans, taking the car seat phrase a bit too literal, caught the action by standing on top of a car overlooking the inside of the pitch.

The hottest ticket in town 😅#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/FcjKUVVOJV — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2023

Kassam Stadium, home of Oxford United, has a max capacity of 12,500 fans, but the venue was packed for the Gunners' arrival as both teams looked to secure a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

USMNT goalie Matt Turner starred for Arsenal -- the current Premier League leaders -- in goal, and logged yet another clean sheet -- his fourth in five appearances. His lone concession was a penalty in his Arsenal debut against FC Zurich.

The standing fans didn't have much to enjoy during the opening 45 minutes when the game stayed level at 0-0, but the Gunners eventually showed their class with three second-half goals to prevail 3-0.

Turner, who typically starts for Arsenal in non-league matches, may be called upon next on Saturday, Jan. 28, when the Gunners travel to the Etihad Stadium to battle Manchester City in the fourth round of the cup. Holding a capacity of over 53,000 with no view if standing on top of a car, the standing fans would need to get actual tickets this time around.