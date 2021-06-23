Fans to Return to TPC River Highlands for Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am

Today, fans are allowed back at TPC River Highlands to watch the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am.

It's one of the state's largest in-person sporting events since the pandemic began and the capacity has been capped at 10,000 people.

The excitement to welcome back fans has been building for the last three months as organizers tried to get everything ready for this day where fans would be watching from the sidelines.

Here's what you can expect when you come to TPC River Highlands for the Celebrity Pro-Am:

The day will kick off with Javier Colon, winner of NBC's The Voice, singing the National Anthem and then there will be a military flyover with two C-130 aircrafts.

Some of the big-name golfers like Bubba Watson and Dustin Johnson will be paired up with some local Connecticut celebrities.

If you're heading to the course, you can see ESPN's Chris Berman, Red Sox great Tim Wakefield and former Patriots quarterback Doug Flutie tee off at noon.

Colon, UConn coach Chris Daly and actor Christopher Jackson will hit the course at 12:10.

The real excitement from players, fans and organizers is to hear the sounds of the crowds cheering and celebrating throughout the week.

“A couple of teammates that we’ve seen were greeting each other with open arms and just looking forward. Just looking forward to the experience again. Everybody is. It’s just so exciting. It’s a lot of fun," said Richard Laury, of Middletown.

While the Celebrity Pro-Am tees off today, the official Travelers Tournament begins tomorrow.