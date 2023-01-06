Fans want Bills trainer, staff to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One day after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called team assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a “real hero,” fans are ready for him to don the gold jacket.

Kellington -- and the rest of the Bills athletic training staff -- were praised for their quick, life-saving response following the collapse and cardiac arrest of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin mid-game on Monday. His name and picture have circulated around social media by players and reporters looking to highlight his heroics.

Now, fans are calling for Kellington to be enshrined in Canton.

There are currently 362 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This list includes former players, coaches and contributors (owners, general managers and team or league officials). Kellington would be the first member of a medical staff if he were inducted.

While the Pro Football Hall of Fame might be out of McDermott’s hands, another fan had a suggestion for the franchise to honor Kellington back in Buffalo. The Bills Hall of Fame currently has 31 members, including Edward Abramoski, who served as an athletic trainer in Buffalo for 35 years.

His name should be put up on the bills wall of fame…a true hero — Jake (@Dahlinisgoated) January 5, 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is expected to be announced any day now, followed by an induction ceremony leading up to Super Bowl 57. The group will then be officially enshrined in August.

While players and coaches must wait at least five years after retirement to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, there is no minimum waiting period for contributors.

It’s too late for Kellington to make the cut for 2023, but perhaps we’ll see the athletic trainer don the yellow jacket in future years.