New England Patriots fans will all be watching games at home for at least the start of the football season because of the coronavirus this year.

Officials at Gillette Stadium said Tuesday that they were told by the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board that fans won't be allowed inside in September, which affects the home games on Sept. 13, the home opener, and Sept. 27.

The ban on fans applies as well to the home games on the New England Revolution's schedule, on Aug. 20, Aug. 29 and Sept. 2, according to a news release sent by the Patriots.

Additionally, baseball fans won't be allowed at Fenway Park for the remainder of the 2020 season, according to a report from The Boston Sports Journal. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Red Sox to confirm.

Officials at Gillette had previously targeted filling the stadium to up to 20% capacity. They said Tuesday they are confident in the plan they've drawn up, in consultation with many stakeholders and experts, and will continue preparing should fans be allowed later on this fall.

The New England Patriots unveiled a plan Tuesday to fill about 20% of the seats at Gillette Stadium in the 2020 season. But only if fans are allowed to attend football games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Gillette Stadium fully supports the state’s position and this decision in the interest of public safety. We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season," read the statement from Gillette Stadium officials.

Gov. Charlie Baker was asked at a news conference earlier Tuesday about whether Patriots fans would get to go to games.

“We’ve had conversations with them and with the Red Sox and we’ve basically said, ‘Look, we’re focused at this point on schools and wouldn’t plan to do anything with respect anything like that until we get much farther into the fall,’” Baker said.

Professional sports got the go-ahead to host games in Massachusetts in early July, provided the teams coordinate with their leagues, but with the understanding, at least at the start, that games wouldn't include fans in the stands.