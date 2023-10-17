Farmington's Scott Ferrigno earns 300th win with girls swim team

Farmington girls swimming defeated Berlin on Tuesday at Miss Porter's School. The victory was Farmington head coach Scott Ferrigno's 300th career win with the River Hawks' girls swim team.

"It's so special to celebrate the consistency of the program and the spirit and the fun," Ferrigno said. "The team has always been inviting to others, our numbers have been wonderful throughout the years and I think it's a testament to the spirit of the girls and everyone who has helped."

"He's been putting a lot of work in," Farmington senior Jaee Raut said. "I see him in the office every day writing our heats down, searching the other teams, making sure we get the win each time. He's put in so much effort each it's time. It's amazing to see him win."

The team celebrated Ferrigno with noisemakers and gifted him a special 300-win t-shirt.

Ferrigno is also the boys swimming coach at Farmington and he reached the 300-win milestone with the boys team a couple of years ago. He said he has no signs of slowing down and still loves the job as much as when he first started, more than 30 years ago.