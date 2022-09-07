FCIAC Initiative Aims to Prevent Negative Commentary Among Sports Fans

A new Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference (FCIAC) initiative is aiming to prevent fans from using derogatory language towards players.

The "No Names and No Numbers" initiative was formulated during a meeting on Aug. 24.

"There was an agreement that the fans' negative comments directed to opposing players was above and beyond the expectation of our schools," a FCIAC spokesperson said.

According to the FCIAC, the phrase "No Names and No Numbers" will be used by student fan group leaders and crowd control personnel to remind fans that they can't call out an opposing player.

Signs describing the initiative will be given to each school in the conference.

"The mental health awareness of all our students/athletes is also a focal point of the FCIAC and the hurtful comments which fans have addressed towards athletes is important to eliminate," the spokesperson said.

Fans are being asked to cheer for their team and not against their opponents.

