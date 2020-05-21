First Tee of Connecticut Offers Family Play Program

The First Tee of Connecticut has had to adapt in order to continue its mission amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The youth development program connects kids of all backgrounds to the sport of golf but it was forced to cancel its spring program this year, which usually serves upwards of 700 kids.

They have been offering virtual learning with three new videos a week, focusing on different lessons including sportsmanship and stretching. With the state beginning to reopen, the First Tee of Connecticut is also offering participants and their families the option to play their four-hole course.

“Because of that phase one reopening, we started our family play program,” said Executive Director and First Tee coach Mark Moriarty. “So for the next several weeks, five days a week, families can make a starting time and come out and play golf, which is certainly safe. We’ve set up all the CDC and state guidelines so that there’s one starting time every 15 minutes.”

The family play program is a great way for the First Tee of Connecticut to connect with kids while their normal activities are on hold. They are hoping to resume summer sessions with day camp at the end of June and group lessons across the state in early July.