Floyd Mayweather Plans for Rematch With Conor McGregor in 2023

It looks like Mayweather vs. McGregor II will come to fruition.

Floyd Mayweather told the Daily Mail that he plans to fight MMA star Conor McGregor in a boxing rematch sometime next year. The boxing legend said it's still being discussed whether the match will be a real fight, though Mayweather would prefer it be an exhibition.

"I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment," Mayweather said of his preference for an exhibition. "So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself."

Mayweather and McGregor first squared off at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena in August 2017. It marked the first and only boxing match for McGregor and the last official bout for Mayweather. After defeating McGregor via 10th-round technical knockout, Mayweather retired from boxing for the third time.

Both fighters made a boatload of money off the highly-anticipated showdown. Mayweather earned a staggering $275 million and McGregor walked away with around $85 million, according to Forbes.

The 45-year-old Mayweather, who boasts a perfect 50-0 record, has strictly competed in exhibition bouts since the McGregor match. He faced kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018, YouTuber Logan Paul in June 2021 and former sparring partner Don Moore in May 2022. The former five-weight world champion's next match is actually scheduled for this coming weekend against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in Japan.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old McGregor has been out of competition since suffering a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. UFC president Dana White told TMZ in June that he hoped the former two-weight UFC champ would be able to return to the octagon by late 2022 or early 2023.

McGregor, who has dropped three of his four UFC fights since the Mayweather match, expressed his desire to return to the boxing ring earlier this year.

"Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there," McGregor told Sky Sports in May. "Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC -- that story is far from over, in fact, it's just being written, it is just the beginning. But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future."