For First Time, People in Connecticut Can Legally Bet on Super Bowl

For the first time in Connecticut, people will be able to legally bet on the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will compete in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday on NBC.

"I look forward to the Super Bowl all year, basically," said Pat Gamelin, as he placed a bet on the game at Mohegan Sun Casino Thursday.

"I don't really care who wins so to have a little bit of money on it just makes it more exciting," he continued.

Online sport wagering became legal in the state in the fall of 2021. In the first three months of online sport wagering, not including online casino gaming, the state collected more than $2.9 million.

"Over the last six weeks, we have really seen the volume increase and I expect that to increase through the Super Bowl," said Brad Bryant, general manager of the Mohegan Sun FanDuel sportsbook.

Mohegan Sun Casino opened their permanent sportsbook Thursday ahead of the big game. The space features 39 betting kiosks, 222 seats, a full bar and a 140-foot video wall.

"Everybody bets the Super Bowl so you want to be open. The space is 11,000 square feet. I think it will be standing room only-plus," said Bryant. "I just think it's going to be huge for Sunday."

Foxwoods Casino opened their sportsbook last year. CT Lottery also has locations up and running. In addition to in-person betting, people can place bets online.

"I'll probably start today and then finish up the last two minutes of the game," said Rick McGuire, visiting Mohegan Sun from Florida.

According to the American Gaming Association, a record 31.4 million Americans are expected to place a bet on Super Bowl LVI.

The Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling offers a 24/7 help line. People can call the helplines directly at 888-789-7777 or 800-346-6238.

