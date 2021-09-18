Foran Football Helps Raise Money for Alex's Lemonade Stand

The return of the high school football season is exciting not just for the players and coaches, but it's exciting for the communities.

Foran is taking advantage of this opportunity to reunite by raising money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to try and help find a cure for pediatric cancer. Foran went "gold" for its home opener, selling paper lemons at school and wearing yellow to support the fundraiser.

"Back as one big family all over again," said Foran senior Jason Cruz. "That's the whole point of this to me."

"It's going to be so exciting and I'm going to be pumped to see the crowd throughout the stands and to support a good cause in the fundraising, I feel like it's going to go a long way," said Foran senior Kyle Zarnoch.

"You know Foran, I'm really lucky to go to a school that has a really great community like that, and Alex's Lemonade Stand is a great cause," added Foran senior Barry Held.

"September is childhood cancer awareness month and it's kind of becoming a tradition here where we get involved with Alex's Lemonade Stand, and something our kids have really bought into, not just athletes but really the entire school," said Foran football head coach Tom Drew.

Foran raised $800 on Friday before the game and donations will continue to be collected next week.