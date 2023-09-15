Former F1 racer threatens to sue to overturn superstar Lewis Hamilton's 2008 championship

Retired Formula One racer Felipe Massa is escalating his legal fight to overturn the result of the 2008 championship as the sport returns this weekend to Singapore, the site of a notorious race-fixing plot dubbed “Crashgate,” which he says robbed him of glory.

“I won the trophy. I’m fighting for the justice of the sport — to have the trophy,” Massa said in a wide-ranging phone interview from his home in Brazil. “And this is what I will fight to the end, even if I need to go to the legal, to the court, to prove that what happened to me was not fair. And that’s why we — me and the legal team that we have — are 100% ready for that.”

His team maintains that recent remarks by then-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone and newly unearthed comments by Charlie Whiting, the former race director for the sport's governing body, FIA, indicate they knew more about the cheating scheme by Renault than they let on at the time. The team also says the two waged a “conspiracy” to “conceal” it rather than nullify the points awarded in the race.

