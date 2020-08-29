Former UConn Basketball Player Cliff Robinson Dies at 53

Cliff Robinson, who played for the University of Connecticut from 1985-1989 and went on to play 18 seasons in the NBA, has died.

On Saturday, UConn Men's Basketball tweeted "the UConn basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson."

The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time 🙏



Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020

Robinson averaged 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 109 games for the Huskies and he led UConn to the NIT Championship in 1988.

Robinson was named to the school’s all-century team in 1999 and his number, 00, was retired as part of the “Huskies of Honor“ ceremony in 2007.

I’m so glad it’s raining today. I’m gonna need it to hide my tears. Not my big bro man. Uncle Cliffy taught me all I needed to know to be a stretch 4 in the NBA. UConn family has lost another great one. RIP Uncle Cliffy 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/mPCrv2EA3X — Donyell Marshall (@Dmarsh42) August 29, 2020

After college, Robinson was selected 36th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Draft. He set a franchise record by playing in 461 straight games to start his career.

In addition to the Blazers, he played for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets during an 18-year NBA career. Robinson averaged 14.2 and 4.6 rebounds per game in the NBA before retiring in 2007.