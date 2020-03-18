Former UConn Quarterback Dan Orlovsky Makes Grocery Runs for Families in Need

There are a lot of people whose lives revolve around sports with time to spare amid all the cancellations due to the coronavirus.

One of them is former UConn and NFL quarterback turned football analyst, Dan Orlovsky.

He posted to Twitter, asking his followers to reach out if they or their family are in need of someone to make runs to the store in they are unable.

Anyone who knows someone who lives in the Fairfield County area or near there—kids that need meals or older folks need someone to go out and get them whatever-DM me. My family and I can make runs to whatever stores are needed! — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 14, 2020

"I'm competitive with every single thing in my life unfortunately and i look at this as a competition and we know what the opponent is,” Orlovsky said. “There's been some fun interactions, some emotional ones as well. Some emotional ones as well. I went to the store and made some runs, made drop-offs and you can tell -- it's crazy how much people truly appreciate that small gesture, they felt seen in a way, they felt valued in a way.

He said he’s helped about 10 families so far.