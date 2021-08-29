Former UHart Basketball Player Helps Hartford Kids Get a Jump on the School Year

University of Hartford basketball player Traci Carter may have graduated this past spring, but he's not finished with his adopted community.

The standout guard hosted an event at Keney Park in Hartford Saturday with food, a mobile vaccine clinic, and free school supplies.

It's part of his non-profit Anchors Camp, which helps inner city kids have access to new actives, learn trades, and have a community that sheds light on the world outside of their neighborhood violence.

“That's what Anchors Camp is about,” said Carter. “Bridging the culture gap and changing the narratives.”

He runs the camp in his hometown of Philadelphia but wanted to bring it to the place he called home for college too.

“I grew so much when I came to Hartford, I felt it was my duty to give back,” said Carter.

“Working, working, working. Doing it for the community,” said Carter’s friend and volunteer Anthony Williams. “Trying to do it one step at a time, one kid at a time.

Carter was inspired to start the non-profit after his younger brother was shot and killed in Philly. He started it while he was still in school and helping the hawks to their first NCAA tournament.

You can learn more about Anchors Camp - how to sign up, donate or volunteer - here.