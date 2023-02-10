Source: Gary Payton II Failed Physical Puts Warriors' Trade in Jeopardy

Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson confirmed Friday.

Source confirms Gary Payton II failed his Warriors physical today. Per NBA rules, teams have 72 hours from the initial trade call to make a final decision. No exact timetable on how long GP2 would be out, per source. — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 11, 2023

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is putting the four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in jeopardy.

Per Charania, the Warriors' examination of Payton revealed that his previous core muscle injury could keep him out for as much as three months.

Just in: A failed physical exam of Gary Payton II has placed the Golden State-Portland-Detroit-Atlanta four-team deal in serious jeopardy, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Payton's core muscle injury could sideline him for up to three months following a Warriors exam. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2023

Charania also reported, citing sources, that the Warriors have until Saturday to proceed with the trade as is or have the entire thing rescinded.

The Warriors have until Saturday to go through with the trade -- or have the entire four-team deal be rescinded, sources said. Golden State re-acquired Payton at the trade deadline on Thursday. https://t.co/ewWalgLFNl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2023

This story will be updated...