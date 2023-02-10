Warriors

Source: Gary Payton II Failed Physical Puts Warriors' Trade in Jeopardy

The Warriors reportedly have until Saturday to proceed with the trade as is or have the entire thing rescinded

By Ali Thanawalla

Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson confirmed Friday.

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is putting the four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in jeopardy.

Per Charania, the Warriors' examination of Payton revealed that his previous core muscle injury could keep him out for as much as three months.

Charania also reported, citing sources, that the Warriors have until Saturday to proceed with the trade as is or have the entire thing rescinded.

This story will be updated...

