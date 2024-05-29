Gatorade revives ‘Is it in you?' ad with Caitlin Clark and more star athletes

Some things never change in sports, even as new stars arise.

Gatorade tapped into that nostalgia in its latest commercial, a spin on its "Is it in you?" ad with Michael Jordan.

In steps Caitlin Clark, the WNBA's No. 1 overall draft pick who has taken the league by storm with the Indiana Fever.

"Everything about the game has changed, except for the most important thing: what you have inside," Jordan says over a montage of high-profile athletes and a closeup shot of Clark with Gatorade-colored sweat on her face, all with "FE!N" by Travis Scott and Playboi Carti playing in the background.

"'It' is what drives the game,” he continues over a black-and-white angle of Clark shooting in an empty gym.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson and Team USA track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone are then seen practicing and showcasing their skills in their respective sports with Gatorade-colored sweat.

"'It' refuses to be ignored," Jordan continues. "'It' sweats everything."

The commercial then cuts to a shot of Tatum on the bench and looking up at a blank banner in the rafters, with Jordan saying, "Turns an athlete into a legend."

"'It' demands respect," Jordan continues. "The game will always change, but 'it' never will."

The commercial ends with a closeup of Jordan with orange sweat with his voiceover: "Gatorade: Is it in you?"

Gatorade ran the "Is it in you?" tagline in the 1990s and 2000s. The revived ad campaign debuted Tuesday night during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.