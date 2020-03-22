uconn basketball

Geno Auriemma gives back, donates meals to hospital workers

By Gabrielle Lucivero

MANCHESTER -- UConn Women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma might not be able to bring another NCAA championship back to Connecticut this season, but he is bringing something else that’s very much needed in his Manchester community.

The hall of fame coach is donating meals from his Manchester restaurant, Café Aura, to healthcare workers and others who need it most. He said so far they’ve delivered around 200 meals to Manchester Memorial Hospital and assisted living facilities.

Café Aura’s director of business operations, Toss Stigliano said that they will try to keep up the operation as long as it complies with state coronavirus guidelines and is still safe for their workers. As of right now, restaurants are still allowed to serve takeout.

Auriemma is hopeful this will inspire others to give back in whatever way they can in their own communities.  

“Someone asked me, you know, why did you choose Manchester Memorial Hospital? I said, well, that's where I live. I could have chosen somewhere in Nebraska but I don't live there. I live here,” Auriemma said. “I've gotten a lot from the people in our state, you don't always get a chance to do something for them. Yeah winning games and giving them some sense of enjoyment you know, watching kids play, that’s one thing but I think this is a lot bigger than who wins or who loses.”

