Geno Smith, DK Metcalf Connect on 50-Yard Touchdown Vs. 49ers

The sun has broken through in Santa Clara, Calif., and so has the Seattle Seahawks’ offense.

After beginning Saturday’s wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers with consecutive three-and-outs, the Seahawks put together two straight scoring drives to take a second-quarter lead.

Facing a third-and-3 at midfield, quarterback Geno Smith heaved a deep ball down the left sideline and perfectly into the hands of wide receiver DK Metcalf, who galloped into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown.

Smith only had 47 yards on 7-for-8 passing prior to the touchdown. The play also marked Metcalf’s third catch of the game and put him in rarified air:

DK Metcalf now has 3 career receiving TD of 50+ yards in the playoffs, tying Hall of Famer Randy Moss for the 2nd-most all-time.



Only Hall of Famer John Stallworth (4) has more such TD in postseason history. #Seahawks @Seahawks — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 14, 2023

Kenneth Walker III scored the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the game earlier in the quarter with a 7-yard run. Those two scores gave the underdog Seahawks a 14-13 lead with five minutes left in the half.

San Francisco won both of its regular season matchups against Seattle, but Smith and Co. have put the NFC’s No. 2 seed on early upset alert.