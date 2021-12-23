georgia

Georgia High School QB Dies Following Standout Senior Season

The announcement of his death drew an immediate outpouring of expressions of sympathy, including from his hometown Atlanta Falcons

Football Generic
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Robbie Roper, the Roswell High School quarterback who was considering his college options following a successful senior season, has died following complications from a routine surgery. He was 18.

Roper's family announced his death on Twitter on Wednesday, prompting an immediate outpouring of expressions of sympathy, including from his hometown Atlanta Falcons.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

“Football is family," the Falcons said in a statement. "And we are saddened by the passing of one of our local high school football family members. May he rest in peace as we keep his family, friends and all those mourning his loss in our prayers.”

Roper led Roswell High to a 10-3 record and final top-10 ranking in Georgia's Class 7A. He threw for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns and had offers from Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina, according to the 247 Sports website.

In announcing his death, Roper's family said "He was our biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly.”

Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2 hours ago

Organizers Say Tokyo Olympics Cost $1.8B Less Than Expected — Though Twice Initial Estimates

NFL 6 hours ago

NFL Playoff Races Heat Up as Season Nears Its End

Roswell coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Roper was hospitalized Sunday for a surgery that was considered routine.

"Robbie did everything in life with a contagious, positive and energetic attitude that will be missed by all who knew him,” Prewett told the newspaper. “Robbie fought hard and battled until the very end like he did everything else.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

georgia
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us