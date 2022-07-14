Girls Connecticut Flag Football League Wraps Up First Season

After last year's success with a co-ed Connecticut Flag Football League, league organizer Brandon Jubrey noticed how many girls were interested in the sport.

He hosted a winter clinic and launched the Girls Connecticut Flag Football League this summer.

"It's just really fun and I really like it," said Wethersfield's Skylee Amaro.

"You get to hang out with some girls and have fun with them," added East Hartford's Harper Perez.

The league, which includes 120 girls ranging from age five to 15, meets every Wednesday in Windsor.

"What's cool is that normally you only see the boys but it's cool to see some girls play too because it's not always all about boys, it's about girls, too," said Wethersfield's Heavenly Amaro.

"The camaraderie, the sisterhood, it creates with the girls and to have something that is just for them and not sharing it with the boys, but it shows them that they can play this game, too," said league organizer Brandon Jubrey.

"The community aspect of it and empowering the girls that they can do anything the boys can do and honestly some of them do it better," he continued.

Jubrey is also hoping to see girls flag football become a high school sport, not only to let girls continue to play, but also because there are opportunities to play flag football at select NAIA colleges.

