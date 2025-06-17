Jay Monahan is leaving the PGA Tour next year after a decade that ends with a league fractured by the Saudi riches of LIV Golf, turning it over to top NFL executive Brian Rolapp in a new role as CEO.

Rolapp, the chief media and business officer for the NFL and a key executive for commissioner Roger Goodell, was introduced Tuesday as CEO, a position that had never existed in the tour’s six decades of existence.

"I'm honored to join the PGA Tour at such a pivotal time," Rolapp said. "The PGA Tour represents the highest level of competition, integrity and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the Tour's mission and its potential to grow even stronger. I'm ready to get to work — alongside our players, partners and leadership team — to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans."

Monahan announced last December the search for a CEO. Still unclear was Monahan’s role until the announcement of Rolapp.

"Brian is the perfect choice for the next chapter of the PGA Tour," Monahan said. "His arrival strengthens our leadership team and reflects our shared commitment to the Tour's continued evolution. With Brian's expertise and vision, and the trust we've established with our players and fans, I'm more confident than ever in the future we're building."

Monahan will shift his day-to-day responsibilities to Rolapp and focus more on his position on the PGA Tour board, along with the commercial PGA Tour Enterprises board, through 2026.

