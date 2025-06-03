‘Total gut punch': UPS driver disqualified from U.S. Open qualifier after mental error

A UPS driver forgot about the signature.

No, not for a package. For his scorecard while competing in a U.S. Open qualifier.

Nick Barrett was disqualified from the final stage of a qualifying event at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland on Monday after failing to sign his scorecard in the allotted time after completing his first 18 holes. The mental error ended the 31-year-old’s chance of competing in next week’s U.S. Open, one of golf’s four major tournaments.

“It’s really upsetting to go out like that because it wasn’t anything I did on the course or because I signed something wrong,” Barrett told the Baltimore Sun. “I just got caught up in the moment. That was my responsibility, and I just didn’t do it.”

Nick Barrett, a 31-year-old UPS driver from Catonsville, advanced to the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying with a bogey-free 68 at Northwest Golf Course on May 5. Barrett will play 36 holes at Woodmont Country Club on Monday — in a field that includes two-time Masters champion… pic.twitter.com/9uOkOjZ43n — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) May 30, 2025

Barrett, who also reached the final qualifying stage for the 2023 U.S. Open, had shot a 2-over 73 through the first half of the 36-hole event on Monday, including a birdie on the par-4 18th. After completing the morning session, Barrett, who had about 40 family members and friends in attendance, mistakenly went to grab a bite to eat instead of going to the scorer’s tent with his playing partners before the next round.

“I stood up after I had a hot dog or something at lunch, and I felt my back pocket, and I felt the scorecard in there, and as soon as I did that, my heart went straight to the bottom of my stomach,” Barrett said.

The Sun reported that Barrett’s partners waited for him as long as they could before signing their cards in order to get lunch prior to their next session. Tournament officials waited for Barrett until the next group of golfers reached the tent before being forced to disqualify him.

Barrett finally arrived at the tent about 20 minutes after his round had ended. But it was too late, forever leaving him 18 holes away from potentially reaching the U.S. Open.

“It’s kind of hard to express, but just disappointment in myself because at the end of the day, it is my responsibility as a player,” he told the Sun. “I can’t blame anybody but me. It’s just a total gut punch.”