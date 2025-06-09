Who is in this year's U.S. Open? LIV players, cut rules and more for 2025 field

Everyone wants to win the U.S. Open.
Unlike the Masters, which is held at the same course each year, the season's third major tournament moves across the country. The U.S. Open is typically staged at courses where scoring is especially difficult, with accurate and lengthy driving crucial to victory.
The golfers competing in the U.S. Open know there's a challenging journey ahead, with four grueling rounds to decide who lifts the sterling silver championship trophy.
Here's a look at all the players in the U.S. Open:
Who is in the 2025 U.S. Open field?
There are 156 players in the field for the 2025 U.S. Open.
Here's the full list of golfers, in alphabetical order:
- Ludvig Åberg, Sweden
- Byeong Hun An, Korea
- Sam Bairstow, England
- Jose Luis Ballester, Spain
- Philip Barbaree Jr., USA
- Zach Bauchou, USA
- Evan Beck (amateur), USA
- Daniel Berger, USA
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
- Akshay Bhatia, USA
- Zac Blair, USA
- Chandler Blanchet, USA
- Richard Bland, England
- Keegan Bradley, USA
- Jacob Bridgeman, USA
- Jackson Buchanan, USA
- Sam Burns, USA
- Brady Calkins, USA
- Brian Campbell, USA
- Laurie Canter, England
- Patrick Cantlay, USA
- Bud Cauley, USA
- Will Chandler, USA
- Wyndham Clark, USA
- Eric Cole, USA
- Trevor Cone, USA
- Corey Conners, Canada
- Cam Davis, Australia
- Jason Day, Australia
- Bryson DeChambeau, USA
- Thomas Detry, Belgium
- Roberto Diaz, Mexico
- Alistair Docherty, USA
- George Duangmanee, USA
- Nick Dunlap, USA
- Nico Echavarria, Colombia
- Harris English, USA
- Tony Finau, USA
- Matt Fitzpatrick, England
- Tommy Fleetwood, England
- Ryan Fox, New Zealand
- Ryan Gerard, USA
- Doug Ghim, USA
- Lucas Glover, USA
- Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez, Mexico
- Chris Gotterup, USA
- Max Greyserman, USA
- Ben Griffin, USA
- Lanto Griffin, USA
- Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
- Trevor Gutschewski (amateur), USA
- Grant Haefner, USA
- James Hahn, USA
- Brian Harman, USA
- Frankie Harris (amateur), USA
- Justin Hastings (amateur), Cayman Islands
- Tyrrell Hatton, England
- Russell Henley, USA
- Joey Herrera, USA
- Justin Hicks, USA
- Joe Highsmith, USA
- Tom Hoge, USA
- Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
- Viktor Hovland, Norway
- Mason Howell (amateur), USA
- Mark Hubbard, USA
- Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
- Sungjae Im, Korea
- Stephan Jaeger, Germany
- Ben James, USA
- Dustin Johnson, USA
- Chase Johnson, USA
- Matthew Jordan, England
- Takumi Kanaya, Japan
- Riki Kawamoto, Japan
- Johnny Keefer, USA
- Noah Kent (a), USA
- Michael Kim, USA
- Si Woo Kim, Korea
- Tom Kim, Korea
- Chris Kirk, USA
- George Kneiser, USA
- Brooks Koepka, USA
- Jackson Koivun (amateur), USA
- Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan
- James Kruyswijk, South Africa
- Michael La Sasso (amateur), USA
- Frederic LaCroix, France
- Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
- Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
- Bryan Lee, USA
- Min Woo Lee, Australia
- Marc Leishman, Australia
- Riley Lewis, USA
- Justin Lower, USA
- Shane Lowry, Ireland
- Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
- Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
- Denny McCarthy, USA
- Matt McCarty, USA
- Ryan McCormick, USA
- Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
- Maverick McNealy, USA
- Phil Mickelson, USA
- Guido Migliozzi, Italy
- Maxwell Moldovan, USA
- Edoardo Molinari, Italy
- Collin Morikawa, USA
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark
- James Nicholas, USA
- Joaquin Niemann, Chile
- Nicklas Norgaard, Denmark
- Andrew Novak, USA
- Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
- Alvaro Ortiz, Mexico
- Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
- Harrison Ott, USA
- Andrea Pavan, Italy
- Matthieu Pavon, France
- Taylor Pendrith, Canada
- Victor Perez, France
- Trent Phillips, USA
- Zachery Pollo (amateur), USA
- J.T. Poston, USA
- Jon Rahm, Spain
- Aaron Rai, England
- Patrick Reed, USA
- Davis Riley, USA
- Justin Rose, England
- Xander Schauffele, USA
- Scottie Scheffler, USA
- Adam Schenk, USA
- Adam Scott, Australia
- Lance Simpson (amateur), USA
- Cameron Smith, Australia
- Jordan Smith, England
- J.J. Spaun, USA
- Jordan Spieth, USA
- Sam Stevens, USA
- Sepp Straka, Austria
- Yuta Sugiura, Japan
- Preston Summerhays (amateur), USA
- Cameron Tankersley (amateur), USA
- Nick Taylor, Canada
- Justin Thomas, USA
- Davis Thompson, USA
- Austen Truslow, USA
- Erik van Rooyen, South Africa
- Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
- Kevin Velo, USA
- Scott Vincent, ZImbabwe
- Matt Vogt (amateur), USA
- Matt Wallace, England
- Tyler Weaver (amateur), England
- Gary Woodland, USA
- Cameron Young, USA
Golf
How many players make the cut at the U.S. Open?
The top 60 golfers, plus ties, after the second round advance to the final two rounds at the U.S. Open. The remaining golfers are cut from the field.
What LIV players are in the U.S. Open this year?
There are 14 players from LIV Golf competing in the U.S. Open in 2025. This comes one year after Bryson DeChambeau won the tournament, his first U.S. Open crown since joining LIV and second of his career. Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship in 2023, is the only other player to win a major while actively participating in LIV Golf.
Here are the 14 players from LIV who are in the 2025 U.S. Open, listed alphabetically:
- Josele Luis Ballester, Spain
- Richard Bland, England
- Bryson DeChambeau, USA
- Tyrrell Hatton, England
- Dustin Johnson, USA
- Brooks Koepka, USA
- Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan
- Marc Leishman, Australia
- Phil Mickelson, USA
- Joaquin Niemann, Chile
- Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
- Jon Rahm, Spain
- Patrick Reed, USA
- Cameron Smith, Australia
Is Tiger Woods playing in the U.S. Open? When will he return?
No -- Tiger Woods is still not medically cleared to return from his ruptured Achilles.
Since getting injured in February, Woods has yet to return to the course. It's unlikely he will play professionally in 2025 given the nature of that injury.
When and where is the 2025 U.S. Open golf tournament?
The 2025 U.S. Open will take place at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania from Thursday, June 12, to Sunday, June 15.
Coverage of the U.S. Open will be on NBC and USA Network, with streaming on Peacock.