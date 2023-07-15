Golfers compete for spots on LPGA Tour as Epson Tour comes to Connecticut

Great River Golf Club in Milford is hosting the Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship from July 14-16. It's one of 22 stops on the Epson Tour, where golfers compete for a spot on the LPGA Tour.

"It's incredible opportunities for them and they really come out here and prove why they deserve to be up at that next level," said Epson Tour Marketing Manager Ally Lutter.

The Top 10 at the end of the season will earn their LPGA Tour card. Players have come from around the world for this event, but one in the field is right at home. Chantal El Chaib is a member of the Sacred Heart University golf team and Great River is the Pioneers' home course. Chantal, a rising junior, earned a sponsor exemption and is the only amateur in the field.

"This is the biggest opportunity I've ever had in my golf career and it's something that I've been looking forward to," said El Chaib. "I'm feeling confident, if it was somewhere else, I'd be less confident but I'm confident, I play this course all the time. It's insane because I don't think if they weren't here, I don't think I'd be able to receive this opportunity so I'm really happy and honored that it's here."

The 3-day tournament runs through Sunday, July 16th.