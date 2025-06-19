Golfers play 100 holes in one day to raise money for ALS

As the Travelers Championship gets ready for 72 holes in four days, a group of golfers hit the links in Hartford for 100 holes in just one day.

Alex Litt and Cory Sullivan started the challenge two years ago to raise money and awareness for ALS, a disease that affected both of their fathers.

Now in its third year, they had a group of 24 golfers, in the rain at Keney Park on Tuesday, all working towards an incredible fundraising milestone.

"I mean, it's gone beyond our wildest dreams," Sullivan said. "When we did year one, we set out to raise $25,000 and we raised $240,000 year one. It grew to eight guys last year, raised $310,000 so we're at $550,000. If we manage to get to $450,000 today, we'll hit the million-dollar mark which would be really incredible."

"It's a combination of a couple things," Litt said. "A portion of it to research which is critical, care, Team Gleason has been a core partner to us now and also to young kids whose parents have passed."

ESPN NFL analyst and former UConn football QB Dan Orlovsky joined in this year, playing 100 holes in one day for a great cause.

"It's remarkable what they've done," Orlovsky said. "It's another example of when you do things the right way, with the right people, what you can accomplish. Good time, good people, good cause."