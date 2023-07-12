Greater Hartford Pro Am basketball celebrates 25th anniversary

The Greater Hartford Pro Am basketball league is back for a 25th season and finally, back at home.

“Just to see where it came from, to where we’re at now,” said Roosevelt Lee, who has been playing in the GHPA for 21 seasons. “It’s unbelievable.”

Since 1997, the GHPA has established a reputation.

“When you know the best players are here, you want to be around those players,” said League Commissioner Anthony Price. “They come every year, and it’s a way of measuring your game.”

Over the years, players got to measure up against Marcus Camby, Ray Allen, Donny Marsha, Kevin Ollie - the list goes on.

“Having big games against Kemba and those teams, battling Andre Drummond when we played in Waterbury, there’s been a lot of competition,” Lee said.

Competition so locked in that through the years, it hardly mattered what facility they were in as long as they could run.

“We were at Hartford High with no A/C, Bulkeley High School way back with a rubber floor, so we’ve been at a lot of different spots, and to find a place like this is just a blessing,” said GHPA founder Pete Higgins.

The GHPA found its new home at the University of Saint Joseph inside the new Jim Calhoun gymnasium.

For Higgins, having the 25th year hosted in a facility like USJ is the cherry on top to a hobby transformed into a Connecticut institution.

“You don’t have to go to New York to watch great basketball,” Higgins said. “We have great players right here in the state, and this is a great way for them to give back by just doing what they do, and that’s play basketball."