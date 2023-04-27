Hailey Van Lith Transferring From Louisville to Reigning Champion LSU

Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith is heading to reigning national champion LSU.

The sought-after guard posted an image of herself wearing an LSU uniform in front of an image of the Tiger mascot on social media Thursday.

The 5-foot-7 guard averaged a team-high 19.7 points last year for the Cardinals, and has averaged 15.4 points over three college seasons. That includes leading Louisville to the Final Four in 2022.

Van Lith arrives with two years of eligibility, bringing experience as a 1,500-point career scorer as well as being one of the sport's most marketable names when it comes to endorsements with college athletes able to profit from use of their name, image and likeness.

Van Lith was a McDonald's All-American from Washington state and originally chose to play for Louisville instead of Baylor, which was then led by current LSU coach Kim Mulkey.

Mulkey's Tigers won the program's first NCAA title by beating Caitlin Clark and Iowa, a championship run coming in only her second year with her home-state program.

