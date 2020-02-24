Halls Arrow Archery Tradition Carries on in Next Generation

Halls Arrow in Manchester boasts itself as the oldest indoor archery range in New England. With history like that, more than a few of the country’s best archers have taken their shot inside its walls.

“It is super unique,” said Roxanne Reimann, program coordinator at the range. “I don't know of many other places that are hidden little gems that have been around 50-60 years…Many, many world champions, we've had countless numbers of people representing our United States teams whether as junior or as an adult."

It opened as a range in 1964 and now is home to the country’s largest Junior Olympic Archery Development program. A program Reimann was a part of when she was learning to shoot.

“It's pretty crazy to think about how she was just like us,” said program member Dewey Hathaway, from Massachusetts.

Right now, the program has participants from seven different states who drive to Manchester. Some are lucky to have that kind of experience in their home state.

“I'm learning from somebody who used to shoot here,” said Portland native Max Strycharz. “Who used to be that exact same person that I am now.”

It’s that kind of tradition that helps keep the next generation right on target. This past weekend, the team competed in the USA Archery Indoor Nationals. Hathaway is currently ranked first in the country in his division.