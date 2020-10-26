Hand Boys Soccer Keeping Up Winning Ways in 2020

Following Friday’s victory over Branford, Daniel Hand boys soccer improved its record to 6-0 this season.

The Tigers are the four-time defending state champions in Class L. They’ve built a culture of winning through hard work and teamwork. Even though the postseason will look different this year, the goal at Hand remains the same.

“It would mean everything,” said senior midfielder Sean Burke. “We always play to win regardless of what it is. If we can get there and be at that number one spot, we’ll have a certain satisfaction knowing that we did what we could.”

“We set out with a goal this year to win everything,” added senior forward Scott Testori. “I haven’t had a perfect season here at Hand.”

“It’s great to give the seniors one last chance to play for Daniel Hand and to compete and to play for something,” said Head Coach Greg Cumpstone.

Hand’s next game is set for Tuesday against Cheshire.