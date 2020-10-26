daniel hand

Hand Boys Soccer Keeping Up Winning Ways in 2020

By Matt Finkel

NBC Universal, Inc.

Following Friday’s victory over Branford, Daniel Hand boys soccer improved its record to 6-0 this season.

The Tigers are the four-time defending state champions in Class L. They’ve built a culture of winning through hard work and teamwork. Even though the postseason will look different this year, the goal at Hand remains the same.

“It would mean everything,” said senior midfielder Sean Burke. “We always play to win regardless of what it is. If we can get there and be at that number one spot, we’ll have a certain satisfaction knowing that we did what we could.”

Local

coronavirus concerns 31 mins ago

Don't Get COVID-19 Complacent: State, Local Leaders Looking Towards Holidays

2020 Election 54 mins ago

CT Professor Weighs in on the Role of Race in the 2020 Election

“We set out with a goal this year to win everything,” added senior forward Scott Testori. “I haven’t had a perfect season here at Hand.”

“It’s great to give the seniors one last chance to play for Daniel Hand and to compete and to play for something,” said Head Coach Greg Cumpstone.

Hand’s next game is set for Tuesday against Cheshire.

This article tagged under:

daniel handsportssoccerBranford
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us