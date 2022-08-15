Hard Rock Stadium to Host College Football Playoff Title Game in 2025 Season

Once again, all eyes will be on South Florida in the coming years for a championship event.

Monday, the College Football Playoff and the Orange Bowl Committee announced that Hard Rock Stadium will host the CFP National Championship Game at the end of the 2025 season. The game will take place Jan. 5, 2026 inside the Miami Gardens stadium.

It will be the second time the stadium has hosted a title game during the CFP era, with the Alabama Crimson Tide defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the finale of the 2020 season.

“We are delighted to be returning to Miami,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “South Florida was a great host for the 2021 national championship game despite the event having to be scaled back because of COVID-19, and we look forward to returning in 2026 with a full complement of events and activities during national championship weekend."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Our region is a premier destination for major sporting events, and we are excited to have South Florida shine in the national spotlight once again," said Jack Seiler, chair of the 2026 Host Committee.

The stadium has hosted several other college football title games since the Orange Bowl moved to the site in the 1996 season. Alabama defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the end of the 2012 season while the Florida Gators defeated the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2008 title in the stadium.

The USC Trojans beat Oklahoma to conclude the 2004 season while Oklahoma defeated the Florida State Seminoles to win the title after the 2000 season. The Nebraska Cornhuskers won a share of the 1997 national title with a win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

“We are elated to be able to bring the CFP National Championship back to our community in 2026,” said Frank Gonzalez, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee. “While this was truly a collaborative effort of many entities, we felt that it was important for the Orange Bowl Committee to once again lend our many years of experience and expertise in leading this collective championship bid effort.”

The game will take place after the annual Orange Bowl game, which has been played in the stadium every year but once since moving out of the original Orange Bowl stadium.

“From our history of hosting some of College Football’s greatest moments, to our beautiful beaches, our rich and diverse culture, and our top-rated restaurants, Miami-Dade is a perfect destination for football fans,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We will be proud to once again showcase all we have to offer to the student athletes, coaches, fans, and all those who join us here in January of 2026.”