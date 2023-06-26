Hartford Athletic coach is relieved of head coaching duties mid-season

Hartford Athletic head coach Tab Ramos has been relieved of his duties as the team approaches the midpoint of the season.

A spokesperson said Ramos was hired in late August 2022 and he coached the final six games of the season. So far this season, the team has played to a record of 2-10-4.

"After careful thought and evaluation, I concluded that the direction of our team would benefit from a different voice. I wish Tab much success in his future opportunities," said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell.

Omid Namazi, the current assistant coach and director of scouting, will serve as the club's new head coach. The Athletic said Namazi holds a USSF PRO license and has an extensive coaching background.

“This offseason we made a substantial investment in our roster and our coaching staff with the expectation that we would be competing for a championship. The results have been disappointing and have failed to match the talented roster we have assembled,” Mandell said.

“I want to reaffirm to our fans and supporters that we are committed to building a winning club that makes our city and state proud. We will do what it takes to find the right formula to compete and win in this league," he continued.

Namazi's first game as head coach will be on July 3. The club returns to Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday against San Diego Loyal.