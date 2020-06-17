Hartford Athletic Continue to Build Team Chemistry

The Hartford Athletic have been training at Dillon Stadium ahead of the USL Championship season opener. With a new coach and some new players on the roster, the team is using this time to build team chemistry on the field.

After an usual offseason, the players are excited to be back working face to face and there’s a sense of optimism that this year’s team can do something special.

“There’s a certain hunger that I think exists right now in our group,” said midfielder Nicky Downs. “It’s a younger group than we had last year. Guys that really want to get after it and work hard and will buy into the system that Coach is trying to implement.”

Radhi Jaidi took over as head coach of the Athletic after the club completed its inaugural season. The USL Championship is tentatively scheduled to begin the 2020 season on July 11.