Hartford Athletic parts ways with second head coach this year

The Hartford Athletic is parting ways with Head Coach Omid Namazi and is looking to hire someone new to lead the team next year.

Former head coach Tab Ramos was relieved of his duties in the middle of the season earlier this year. Namazi was selected to serve as head coach in his place.

He formerly served as the assistant coach and director of scouting. The Athletic said Namazi holds a USSF PRO license and has an extensive coaching background.

A spokesperson said the club has begun looking for a new head coach to lead the 2024 season. They expect to make a decision in the coming weeks.

“On behalf of Hartford Athletic, I want to thank Omid for his hard work and commitment to the Club,” CEO Nick Sakiewicz said. “We all wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Namazi's first game as head coach was July 3. He saw the team through the end of the 2023 season.