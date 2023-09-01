Hartford

Hartford Athletic request to reschedule match denied despite COVID-19 illnesses

The Hartford Athletic say the team is being forced to play their match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday night, despite having 10 Athletic players test positive for COVID-19.

The team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday that with so many players sidelined, it leaves them with only 12 healthy players, none of whom are goalkeepers.

The match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.

According to the post, the Athletic made several requests to the United Soccer League and the Tampa Bay Rowdies organization asking to reschedule the game, but say the USL is requiring the game go on as scheduled.

"We are beyond disappointed with this decision which is in no way aligned with the spirit of competition and fails to put the best interests of players, staff, and fans first," the post said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the USL for a comment on its decision.

