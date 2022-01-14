Hartford Athletic Signs Bloomfield Native Rashawn Dally

Hartford Athletic added another local product to the roster for the upcoming season. Bloomfield native Rashawn Dally signed a deal with the club on Thursday.

"It's a feeling that I'm still trying to wrap my head around," said Dally. "Knowing that my father grew up playing soccer in Hartford and then I started playing soccer in the Hartford and Bloomfield area. My dream was to be a professional soccer player and now there is a professional team in that same community and being able to be a part of that is a feeling that I'm super grateful for."

Dally attended the Watkison School in Hartford, won a state championship at Bloomfield High School and then went on to play soccer at Quinnipiac University. His is the third Connecticut native to sign with the Athletic.

"Being able to be one of the players out of Connecticut that made it to a high level and now have a professional team in the community and being able to come back here and play there, it means the world honestly," said Dally. "It's a great chance to be an inspiration to the community and have a voice in the community so I'm really excited for that."

Dally is already making an impact off the field. He started RULLA Sports Empowerment, which aims to provide young athletes with the necessary tools to maximize their athletic abilities. Dally hosted his inaugural Kick it with the Pros soccer camp for greater Hartford area kids in East Windsor in Decemeber.

"This is something that I always wanted to do and it's basically about giving the youth a platform and the tools to be the best athlete they can be, but not just an athlete," said Dally. "We also pay attention to the person, providing the tools to help kids deal with mental pressures, take care of their physical body and also just develop as a soccer player as well."

The Athletic begin the new season on March 19 against Pittsburgh. Their first home game is scheduled for April 2 against Atlanta.