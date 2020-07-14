Hartford Athletic to Allow Fans at Home Matches

Fans will be able to watch the Hartford Athletic in person this summer.

The soccer team announced Tuesday that its home, Dillon Stadium, will be open to fans at 25% capacity for the 2020 season.

“After months of hard work and collaboration with local and state government, we look forward to safely opening our doors to our loyal and dedicated fans this season,” said Chairman Bruce Mandell.

Season ticket holders and Flex Plan holders will get priority to attend matches, according to the club.

There will also be a number of safety protocols in place to protect fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include:

Staff, vendors and fans will not be permitted to enter the stadium without wearing a mask. Masks must be worn at all times will in the stadium (except while consuming food and beverage).

Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance/exit of each gate for fans to utilize upon entering/exiting. There will also be hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse and bathrooms.

Fans will enter at different gates throughout the stadium based on the section they are seated in.

Non-touch ticket scanners to be used by all ticket scanners in full PPE (mask & gloves)

Flow of traffic in the concourse will be marked for right-side traffic only.

Seating ushers will be located throughout the stadium to assist and enforce safe and distanced seating protocols

All concessions will be in individual packaging or containers

All in-stadium purchases will be completely cashless and contactless payment

There will be a “no try-on” policy for all merchandise items

Bathroom attendants will be stationed in every available restroom to consistently wipe down and sanitize touchpoints as well as manage social distancing and queues.

Tailgating will be prohibited in all lots

Post-game autograph sessions or other situations in which players would be required to be in direct contact with fans is prohibited

The Athletic host Loudoun United FC for their first home game on July 20.