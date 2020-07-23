Hartford Mayor to Toronto Blue Jays: ‘Hartford's Ready'

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a home base to play baseball this season and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin Tweeted the team last night, saying “Hartford’s ready.”

The major league team has been looking for a new home location after Canada denied the Blue Jays' request to play in Toronto because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

One option was for PNC Park in Pittsburgh to fill in for the Rogers Centre as the Blue Jays' home stadium, but the state of Pennsylvania won't allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play there amid the coronavirus pandemic, health officials announced Wednesday.

The Yard Goats tweeted on Saturday a subtle nod to the Toronto Blue Jays posting a photo of a blue jay with the caption: "You're my boy Blue."

There is no professional baseball at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford after Minor League Baseball cancelled the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Instead, the Hartford Yard Goats have been making use of the park and the field by offering “Dinner on the Diamond” and “Rent the Field.”

Rent the field at Dunkin’ Donuts Park for you, your friends, and your family. For one hour the ballpark is all yours. Hurry, it sells out FAST!



Hartford officials said the city has not made a formal submission to have the Blue Jays play in the city.

A source familiar with the Blue Jays matter told the Associated Press the team is engaged in talks with the Baltimore Orioles about playing "home games" at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The official said the Orioles are trying to help Toronto however they can but says there are lots of logistics to be worked through yet in terms of feasibility. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said the Blue Jays are working on other contingencies, too.

Toronto opens the regular season on Friday at Tampa Bay. The home opener is scheduled for next Wednesday against the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

"Everybody would love to have a home game, but that might not be an option," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday evening. "Who knows? We could be playing games on the road the whole year. I've never gone through this, not with two days to go, not knowing where you're going to play home games."

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said this week his team had more than five contingency plans for a home stadium and was in talks with other teams. Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk said Tuesday the players were told Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is a possibility.

Atkins said if the Blue Jays can't find a major league park, their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, would be their most likely site for home games. But based on what the players want and the collaboration they are getting from other teams and MLB, Atkins said the Blue Jays are focused on major league parks, as long as they can be safe. He said health and safety is the priority, so the ability to be socially distant without comprising other teams' ability to maintain social distance is important.

The team had been considering playing home games at its training facility in Dunedin, Florida, but that is among the states that are virus hot spots.

Rob Gillies, Marc Levy And Will Graves. Levy reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Graves reported from Pittsburgh. Ian Harrison in Toronto also contributed.