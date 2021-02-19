Hartford Whalers Fans in Conn. Clapback at Carolina Hurricanes' Tweet

It was the tweet heard 'round Connecticut - the Carolina Hurricanes once again using the Hartford Whalers logo for a retro look and their profile picture.

This set off a flurry of reactions from fans of the Hartford Whalers back in the team's Connecticut days in the NHL from 1979 to 1997. Some tweets were of fans happy to see the logo back and still in action, but many were far less kind.

In November, the Carolina Hurricanes announced that it was rolling back the calendar with a Adidas Reverse Retro alternate jersey similar to the Hartford Whalers home white jersey worn during their 1979 inaugural NHL season.

The change in the profile picture comes as the Hurricanes prepare to play their first night this season in those new Whalers jerseys.

"Cue up Brass Bonanza," the Hurricanes said in a tweet back in November when the jerseys were announced, referencing the beloved song played at Whalers' games at the Civic Center.

In response to the latest tweet on Friday, State Sen. Matt Lesser tweeted: "This has crossed the line into abuse. Delete this account plz @Twitter."

"First they steal our team, then they steal our stuff (which, of course is way better than their stuff). Not cool. Cease and desist!," tweeted Attorney General William Tong.

The Hartford Yard Goats threatened to change their profile picture to the Canes' logo.

The Whalers still have a very loyal following in Connecticut and their logo can be seen regularly on merchandise and clothes around the state.